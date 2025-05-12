Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion conducts physical readiness training exercises, during the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Backbone Week, in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 2, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 05:52
    Photo ID: 9037693
    VIRIN: 250502-A-FT253-1060
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.2 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
