U.S. Soldier assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion performs the extend and flex, during the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Backbone Week, in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 2, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9037694
|VIRIN:
|250502-A-FT253-1283
|Resolution:
|5631x3754
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Backbone Week [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.