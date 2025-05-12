Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAG State of the Corps 2025

    JAG State of the Corps 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers and civilians within the legal community pose for a photo following the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) State of the Corps 2025 symposium on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 14, 2025. The JAG State of the Corps symposium brings together the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAEUR-AF) legal community to engage in critical professional development and networking opportunities. The JAG Corps provides commanders, Soldiers, and Army families with targeted legal solutions whenever required to enable effective operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    This work, JAG State of the Corps 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JAG
    Symposium
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    StateoftheCorps

