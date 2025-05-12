Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers and civilians within the legal community pose for a photo following the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) State of the Corps 2025 symposium on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 14, 2025. The JAG State of the Corps symposium brings together the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAEUR-AF) legal community to engage in critical professional development and networking opportunities. The JAG Corps provides commanders, Soldiers, and Army families with targeted legal solutions whenever required to enable effective operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)