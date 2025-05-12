Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Ranieri, the commander of the United States Army Legal Services Agency and Assistant Judge Advocate General (JAG) of Army Litigation, speaks to military and civilian legal professionals during the JAG State of the Corps 2025 symposium on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 14, 2025. During the symposium, attendees discussed substantive legal updates, examined the health of our force, and explored the ways in which JAGs can enhance readiness to fight and win in today's and tomorrow's conflicts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)