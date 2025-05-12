Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 James Carroll, the command chief warrant officer of the Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Legal Center and School, speaks about the modern mission of the JAG Corps during the JAG State of the Corps 2025 symposium on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 14, 2025. During the symposium, attendees discussed substantive legal updates, examined the health of our force, and explored the ways in which JAGs can enhance readiness to fight and win in today's and tomorrow's conflicts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)