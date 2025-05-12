Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JAG State of the Corps 2025 [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JAG State of the Corps 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 James Carroll, the command chief warrant officer of the Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Legal Center and School, speaks about the modern mission of the JAG Corps during the JAG State of the Corps 2025 symposium on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 14, 2025. During the symposium, attendees discussed substantive legal updates, examined the health of our force, and explored the ways in which JAGs can enhance readiness to fight and win in today's and tomorrow's conflicts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 03:06
    Photo ID: 9037610
    VIRIN: 250514-A-RM492-7737
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.98 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JAG State of the Corps 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JAG State of the Corps 2025
    JAG State of the Corps 2025
    JAG State of the Corps 2025
    JAG State of the Corps 2025
    JAG State of the Corps 2025
    JAG State of the Corps 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Symposium
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    StateoftheCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download