U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Bostic, the regimental command sergeant major of the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps, gives remarks during the JAG State of the Corps 2025 symposium on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 14, 2025. The JAG State of the Corps symposium brings together the Army’s U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAEUR-AF) legal community to engage in critical professional development and networking opportunities. The JAG Corps provides commanders, Soldiers, and Army families with targeted legal solutions whenever required to enable effective operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)