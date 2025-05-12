Weighted Words Walk promotes mental health awareness at Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier drops his “weighted words” into a bin at Building 501, the Humphreys Hub, following the “Weighted Words Walk” May 15, 2025. The walk invited Camp Humphreys community members to physically carry written words or phrases that represented personal burdens and then drop the “weighted words” into a bin as an act of symbolic release.



The event was organized by the Suicide Prevention Program at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys as part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)