Weighted Words Walk promotes mental health awareness at Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador G. Garcia, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Command Sergeant Major, speaks to participants in the “Weighted Words Walk” as they gathered at Building 501, the Humphreys Hub, May 15, 2025. The walk invited Camp Humphreys community members to physically carry written words or phrases that represented personal burdens and then drop the “weighted words” into a bin as an act of symbolic release.



The event was organized by the Suicide Prevention Program at USAG Humphreys as part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)