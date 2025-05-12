Participants in the “Weighted Words Walk,” make their way to Building 501, the Humphreys Hub, May 15, 2025. The walk invited Camp Humphreys community members to physically carry written words or phrases that represented personal burdens and then drop the “weighted words” into a bin as an act of symbolic release.
The event was organized by the Suicide Prevention Program at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys as part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9037467
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-QE356-1001
|Resolution:
|3184x2388
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weighted Words Walk promotes mental health awareness at Camp Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.