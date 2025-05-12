Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weighted Words Walk promotes mental health awareness at Camp Humphreys [Image 2 of 5]

    Weighted Words Walk promotes mental health awareness at Camp Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Patrick Bray 

    USAG Humphreys

    Participants in the “Weighted Words Walk,” make their way to Building 501, the Humphreys Hub, May 15, 2025. The walk invited Camp Humphreys community members to physically carry written words or phrases that represented personal burdens and then drop the “weighted words” into a bin as an act of symbolic release.

    The event was organized by the Suicide Prevention Program at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys as part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Korea
    Mental Health
    South Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    U.S. Army
    IMCOM-Pacific

