STARCOM Leadership Engages Space Community in Brevard County, Florida

Chief Master Sgt. Karmann-Monique Pogue, Space Training and Readiness Command senior enlisted leader, addresses local stakeholders during a leadership dinner hosted by the Space Foundation’s Florida Chapter, May 8, 2025, at The Tides Collocated Club, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. The evening emphasized the importance of partnership in advancing space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes)