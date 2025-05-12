STARCOM Leadership Engages Space Community in Brevard County, Florida

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Karmann-Monique Pogue, STARCOM senior enlisted leader, speaks with attendees following the May 8, 2025, leadership dinner at The Tides Collocated Club, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. The event offered an open forum for collaboration between the Space Force and the local space community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes)