STARCOM Leadership Engages Space Community in Brevard County, Florida

Chief Master Sgt. Karmann-Monique Pogue, STARCOM senior enlisted leader, speaks with attendees following the May 8, 2025, leadership dinner at The Tides Collocated Club, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. The event offered an open forum for collaboration between the Space Force and the local space community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes)
Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 18:23
Photo ID:
|9037048
VIRIN:
|250508-X-CV286-9173
Resolution:
|6048x4024
Size:
|11.37 MB
Location:
|COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, US
Web Views:
|6
Downloads:
|0
