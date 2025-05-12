Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STARCOM Leadership Engages Space Community in Brevard County, Florida [Image 3 of 5]

    STARCOM Leadership Engages Space Community in Brevard County, Florida

    COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba, Space Training and Readiness Command commander, connects with community and industry leaders during a leadership dinner hosted by the Space Foundation’s Florida Chapter at The Tides Collocated Club, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, May 8, 2025. The event offered an open forum for collaboration between the Space Force and the local space community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 18:23
    Photo ID: 9037054
    VIRIN: 250508-X-CV286-8334
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    This work, STARCOM Leadership Engages Space Community in Brevard County, Florida [Image 5 of 5], by Brandon Kalloo Sanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Space, Space Force, STARCOM

