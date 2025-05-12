STARCOM Leadership Engages Space Community in Brevard County, Florida

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba, Space Training and Readiness Command commander, connects with community and industry leaders during a leadership dinner hosted by the Space Foundation’s Florida Chapter at The Tides Collocated Club, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, May 8, 2025. The event offered an open forum for collaboration between the Space Force and the local space community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes)