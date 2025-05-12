STARCOM Leadership Engages Space Community in Brevard County, Florida

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba, Space Training and Readiness Command's commander, discusses his unit's efforts to drive innovation in training, education, and warfighter readiness during a leadership engagement dinner at The Tides Collocated Club, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, May 8, 2025. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes)