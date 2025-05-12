STARCOM Leadership Engages Space Community in Brevard County, Florida

Maj. Gen. Timothy Sejba, Space Training and Readiness Command's commander, discusses his unit's efforts to drive innovation in training, education, and warfighter readiness during a leadership engagement dinner at The Tides Collocated Club, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, May 8, 2025. (U.S. Space Force photo by Brandon Kalloo Sanes)
