Tripoli Hosts Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250513-N-MQ780-1125







Ens. Sydney Richardson, center right, leads a tour for students from the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 13, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)