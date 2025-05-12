Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripoli Hosts Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tripoli Hosts Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250513-N-MQ780-1205



    Students from the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program take a group photo on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 24, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 12:24
    Photo ID: 9035951
    VIRIN: 250513-N-MQ780-1205
    Resolution: 4323x2882
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Hosts Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli Hosts Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate
    Tripoli Hosts Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate
    Tripoli Sailor Flakes Out Chains
    Tripoli Hosts Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate
    Tripoli Hosts Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate
    Tripoli Sailor Flakes Out Chains
    Tripoli Sailor Flakes Out Chains

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download