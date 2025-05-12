Tripoli Hosts Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program take a group photo on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Apr. 24, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)