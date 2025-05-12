Tripoli Sailor Flakes Out Chains

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250513-N-KX492-1007



Airman Damine Boothe, from Palm Beach, Florida, flakes out a chain in the hanger bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 13, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)