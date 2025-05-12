250513-N-KX492-1007
Airman Damine Boothe, from Palm Beach, Florida, flakes out a chain in the hanger bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 13, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 12:24
|Photo ID:
|9035955
|VIRIN:
|250513-N-KX492-1011
|Resolution:
|1941x2912
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Sailor Flakes Out Chains [Image 7 of 7], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.