    Tripoli Sailor Flakes Out Chains [Image 6 of 7]

    Tripoli Sailor Flakes Out Chains

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250513-N-KX492-1007

    Airman Damine Boothe, from Palm Beach, Florida, flakes out a chain in the hanger bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 13, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

