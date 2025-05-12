Tripoli Hosts Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate

250513-N-MQ780-1089
Ens. Sydney Richardson, center right, leads a tour for students from the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 13, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)
