501st CSW Defenders Earn Elite PHOENIX RAVEN Status

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Eduardo Tamayo, 420th Air Base Squadron Base Defense Operations Center (BDOC) controller, leads push-ups before a Police Week memorial ruck march at RAF Fairford, England, May 12, 2025. Tamayo is one of two Security Forces Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing who became the Wing’s first-ever graduates of the prestigious PHOENIX RAVEN program, joining an elite group of Defenders trained to provide close-in security for aircraft operating in high-threat environments around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)