Senior Airman Eduardo Tamayo, 420th Air Base Squadron Base Defense Operations Center (BDOC) controller, stands for a portrait photo at RAF Fairford, England, Mar. 25, 2025. Tamayo is one of two Security Forces Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing who became the Wing’s first-ever graduates of the prestigious PHOENIX RAVEN program, joining an elite group of Defenders trained to provide close-in security for aircraft operating in high-threat environments around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9035173
|VIRIN:
|250324-F-KS661-1025
|Resolution:
|5099x7649
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st CSW Defenders Earn Elite PHOENIX RAVEN Status [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jessica Avallone
501st CSW Defenders Earn Elite PHOENIX RAVEN Status
