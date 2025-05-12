501st CSW Defenders Earn Elite PHOENIX RAVEN Status

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Eduardo Tamayo, 420th Air Base Squadron Base Defense Operations Center (BDOC) controller, stands for a portrait photo at RAF Fairford, England, Mar. 25, 2025. Tamayo is one of two Security Forces Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing who became the Wing’s first-ever graduates of the prestigious PHOENIX RAVEN program, joining an elite group of Defenders trained to provide close-in security for aircraft operating in high-threat environments around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)