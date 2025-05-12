Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st CSW Defenders Earn Elite PHOENIX RAVEN Status [Image 4 of 7]

    501st CSW Defenders Earn Elite PHOENIX RAVEN Status

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Airman 1st Class Wade Creekmore, 422nd Security Forces Squadron Security Response Team leader, celebrates while securing first place during a Norwegian Foot March at RAF Fairford, England, June 1, 2024. Creekmore is one of two Security Forces Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing who became the Wing’s first-ever graduates of the prestigious PHOENIX RAVEN program, joining an elite group of Defenders trained to provide close-in security for aircraft operating in high-threat environments around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

