501st CSW Defenders Earn Elite PHOENIX RAVEN Status

Airman 1st Class Wade Creekmore, 422nd Security Forces Squadron Security Response Team leader, stands for a portrait photo at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 11, 2025. Creekmore is one of two Security Forces Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing who became the Wing’s first-ever graduates of the prestigious PHOENIX RAVEN program, joining an elite group of Defenders trained to provide close-in security for aircraft operating in high-threat environments around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)