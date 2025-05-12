USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds a re-enlistment ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 9, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) pose for a photo during Yeoman 2nd Class Ashaday Miller’s re-enlistment, May 9, while operating in the Philippine Sea. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)