USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds a re-enlistment ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 9, 2025) Cmdr. Rebecca Conti-Vock, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), from Baltimore, Maryland, congratulates Yeoman 2nd Class Ashaday Miller on the flight deck after a reenlistment ceremony, May 9, while operating in the Philippine Sea. Conti-Vock re-enlisted Miller to active duty service for additional three years. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)