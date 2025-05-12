USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds a re-enlistment ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 9, 2025) Yeoman 2nd Class Ashaday Miller from Hartford, Connecticut, recites the oath of enlistment to executive officer Cmdr. Rebecca Conti-Vock from Baltimore, Maryland, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), May 9, while operating in the Philippine Sea. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)