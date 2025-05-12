USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds a re-enlistment ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 9, 2025) Cmdr. Rich Mayer, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), from Virginia Beach, Virginia, gives a command re-enlistment coin to Yeoman 2nd Class Ashaday Miller following her recitation of the oath of enlistment on the flight deck of Benfold, May 9, while operating in the Philippine Sea. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)