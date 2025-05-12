Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds a re-enlistment ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds a re-enlistment ceremony

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 9, 2025) Cmdr. Rich Mayer, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), from Virginia Beach, Virginia, gives a command re-enlistment coin to Yeoman 2nd Class Ashaday Miller following her recitation of the oath of enlistment on the flight deck of Benfold, May 9, while operating in the Philippine Sea. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 04:19
    Photo ID: 9035067
    VIRIN: 250509-N-MR862-1029
    Resolution: 5782x3726
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    This work, USS Benfold (DDG 65) holds a re-enlistment ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

