U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morgana Hepburn, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management plans and logistics section, explains placement and stocking guidelines for shelter-in-place kits to Senior Airman Bryant Lola, 35th Comptroller Squadron finance analyst technician, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2025. The inspection ensures units meet chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear compliance standards and maintain mission-ready emergency response capabilities, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s preparedness for high-threat operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 01:41
|Photo ID:
|9034862
|VIRIN:
|250513-F-VQ736-1051
|Resolution:
|7556x5037
|Size:
|20.78 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.