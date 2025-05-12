Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morgana Hepburn, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management plans and logistics section, explains placement and stocking guidelines for shelter-in-place kits to Senior Airman Bryant Lola, 35th Comptroller Squadron finance analyst technician, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2025. The inspection ensures units meet chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear compliance standards and maintain mission-ready emergency response capabilities, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s preparedness for high-threat operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)