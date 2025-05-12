Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morgana Hepburn, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management plans and logistics section, reviews a shelter-in-place safety binder at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2025. The safety check focused on identifying gaps in response plans and strengthening overall resilience against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate effectively in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)