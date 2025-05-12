U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morgana Hepburn, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management plans and logistics section, reviews a shelter-in-place safety binder at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2025. The safety check focused on identifying gaps in response plans and strengthening overall resilience against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate effectively in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 01:41
|Photo ID:
|9034863
|VIRIN:
|250513-F-VQ736-1043
|Resolution:
|7965x5310
|Size:
|24.44 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.