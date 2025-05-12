Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission

    Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morgana Hepburn, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management plans and logistics section, reviews a shelter-in-place safety binder at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2025. The safety check focused on identifying gaps in response plans and strengthening overall resilience against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate effectively in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 01:41
    Photo ID: 9034863
    VIRIN: 250513-F-VQ736-1043
    Resolution: 7965x5310
    Size: 24.44 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission, by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    emergency management
    Misawa AB
    safety regulations
    35th FW
    program review

