Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morgana Hepburn, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management (EM) plans and logistics section, explains the EM program to Senior Airman Bryant Lola, 35th Comptroller Squadron finance analyst technician, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2025. The program review supports a proactive approach to emergency preparedness, keeping Airmen safe and ready to respond, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to maintain resilient combat operations in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 01:41
    Photo ID: 9034859
    VIRIN: 250513-F-VQ736-1011
    Resolution: 7145x4763
    Size: 16.76 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission
    Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission
    Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission
    Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    emergency management
    Misawa AB
    safety regulations
    35th FW
    program review

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download