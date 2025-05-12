Emergency Management: Safeguarding the 35th FW Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morgana Hepburn, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management (EM) plans and logistics section, explains the EM program to Senior Airman Bryant Lola, 35th Comptroller Squadron finance analyst technician, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2025. The program review supports a proactive approach to emergency preparedness, keeping Airmen safe and ready to respond, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to maintain resilient combat operations in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)