    Transforming Air Defense: Insights from the 94th AAMDC Command Team [Image 3 of 3]

    Transforming Air Defense: Insights from the 94th AAMDC Command Team

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Soldiers, civilians, and retirees attended the Commander’s Corner at the Land Forces of the Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition on May 13, 2025, at the Sheraton Waikiki. LANPAC is an annual, international event designed to highlight the role of land forces in the Indo-Pacific theater and their contributions to the Joint Force in peace and war hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zabarr Jones)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 23:00
    Photo ID: 9034651
    VIRIN: 250513-A-EE372-7586
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    #ADA
    #AUSA
    #USARPAC
    #AirDefense
    #94thAAMDC
    #LANPAC2025

