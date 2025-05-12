Transforming Air Defense: Insights from the 94th AAMDC Command Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) commanding general, spoke at the Land Forces of the Pacific (LANPAC) symposium and Exposition, May 13, 2025, at the Sheraton Waikiki. LANPAC is an annual, international event designed to highlight the role of land forces in the Indo-Pacific theater and their contributions to the Joint Force in peace and war hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zabarr Jones)