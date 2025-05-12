Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transforming Air Defense: Insights from the 94th AAMDC Command Team [Image 2 of 3]

    Transforming Air Defense: Insights from the 94th AAMDC Command Team

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Hart, 94th AAMDC senior enlisted advisor, spoke at the Land Forces of the Pacific (LANPAC) symposium and Exposition, May 13, 2025, at the Sheraton Waikiki. Hart discussed major talking points regarding multilateral experiments and exercises that boost air defense units’ interoperability and innovation through joint training and exposure to diverse tactics, enhancing real-world operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zabarr Jones)

