U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Hart, 94th AAMDC senior enlisted advisor, spoke at the Land Forces of the Pacific (LANPAC) symposium and Exposition, May 13, 2025, at the Sheraton Waikiki. Hart discussed major talking points regarding multilateral experiments and exercises that boost air defense units’ interoperability and innovation through joint training and exposure to diverse tactics, enhancing real-world operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zabarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 23:01
|Photo ID:
|9034650
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-EE372-2782
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
Transforming Air Defense: Insights from the 94th AAMDC Command Team
