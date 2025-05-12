Transforming Air Defense: Insights from the 94th AAMDC Command Team

Photo By Sgt. ZaBarr Jones | Soldiers, civilians, and retirees attended the Commander’s Corner at the Land Forces...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. ZaBarr Jones | Soldiers, civilians, and retirees attended the Commander’s Corner at the Land Forces of the Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition on May 13, 2025, at the Sheraton Waikiki. LANPAC is an annual, international event designed to highlight the role of land forces in the Indo-Pacific theater and their contributions to the Joint Force in peace and war hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zabarr Jones) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU— U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello, commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), and Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Hart, the unit’s senior enlisted advisor, shared insights during The Commander’s Corner at the Land Forces of the Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition on May 13, 2025, at the Sheraton Waikiki.





Hosted annually by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), the LANPAC Symposium and Exposition is an international forum that highlights the critical role of land forces in the Indo-Pacific region and their contributions to the Joint Force across both peacetime operations and conflict



During the event, Costello emphasized ongoing transformations in air and missile defense, aligning his remarks with LANPAC’s overarching theme: “Positional Advantages of Land Power.”



“We want to give you a glimpse of the transformational changes that we are laying the groundwork for as we look towards a robust and ever changing threat in an uncertain world,” said Costello.





Costello highlighted the strategic importance of developing composite air and missile defense battalions, emphasizing the value of multilateral experiments, exercises, and engagements. He also underscored the critical role of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) in unifying efforts across the Joint Force, allies, and partners.



“We have to be postured at the right time and location, west of the international dateline during campaigning to create positional advantages, ensuring that the conditions are set so that the Joint Force will retain the agility to regenerate mass combat power,” said Costello.





Air and Missile Defense Composite Battalions utilize a layered defense strategy that integrates sensors, interceptors, and command systems to counter threats across all phases of flight. By combining a range of capabilities into a unified force, these battalions significantly enhance operational effectiveness and responsiveness.



At the same time, Hart addressed key priorities focused on maximizing lethality and driving the Army’s transformation efforts, highlighting the critical role of soldiers in adapting to evolving operational demands.





“Air and Missile Defense composite battalions are essential components in transforming air defense strategies,” said Hart.





Hart emphasized the importance of multilateral experiments and exercises in strengthening interoperability and fostering innovation within air defense units. He noted that joint training and exposure to diverse tactics enhance operational readiness and better prepare forces for real-world missions.





“Unlike traditional single component units. Air Missile Defense composite battalions are uniquely structured to integrate multiple assets and capabilities into a unified system of systems for both a Joint and Allied Force which maximizes the effectiveness in countering a world wide threat.” said Hart.





Hart focused on the ongoing transformation driven by the implementation of the IBCS. He explained how the system consolidates sensor data to create a comprehensive view of the battlespace, significantly enhancing situational awareness and enabling scalable, mission-tailored defense operations.





“Our Army strength is not based solely on technology and equipment but primarily the Soldiers who operate the equipment. When Soldiers, partners, and allies work together as a team, our collective strength and cooperation significantly enhances the Army’s operation and capabilities. Together we will not lose,” said Hart.



The 94th AAMDC leads and integrates all Army air defense assets across the Indo-Pacific region in coordination with joint, multinational partners and allies. The command’s core priorities: readiness (the ability to fight tonight), calibrated posture (delivering the right capability at the right time and place), and strong alliances who directly support the mission of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.



To learn more about the 94th AAMDC, visit their official pages:

https://www.army.mil/94thAAMDC

https://www.facebook.com/94thArmyAMDC