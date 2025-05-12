Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bagram Impact Zone: AFOSI Special Agent’s shares battle-tested leadership [Image 3 of 3]

    Bagram Impact Zone: AFOSI Special Agent’s shares battle-tested leadership

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Special Agent Sade A. Spencer, commander of U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 336th, tells her stories of resilience and courage for an article at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 13, 2025. Spencer led a team as the central hub for interagency collaboration during the investigation for the midair collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter on Jan. 29, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 08:06
    Photo ID: 9032390
    VIRIN: 250313-F-TO650-1089
    Resolution: 5626x3743
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Bagram Aifield
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    Special Agent
    AFOSI
    Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI)

