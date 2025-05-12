Bagram Impact Zone: AFOSI Special Agent’s shares battle-tested leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Special Agent Sade A. Spencer, commander of U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 336th, tells her stories of resilience and courage for an article at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 13, 2025. Spencer led a team as the central hub for interagency collaboration during the investigation for the midair collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter on Jan. 29, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)