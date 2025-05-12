Bagram Impact Zone: AFOSI Special Agent’s shares battle-tested leadership

Special Agent Sade A. Spencer, commander of U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 336th, tells her stories of resilience and courage for an article at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 13, 2025. Spencer led a team as the central hub for interagency collaboration during the investigation for the midair collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter on Jan. 29, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
Bagram Impact Zone: AFOSI Special Agent shares battle-tested leadership
