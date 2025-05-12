Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bagram Impact Zone: AFOSI Special Agent’s shares battle-tested leadership [Image 1 of 3]

    Bagram Impact Zone: AFOSI Special Agent’s shares battle-tested leadership

    AFGHANISTAN

    12.16.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Special Agent Sade A. Spencer, now commander of the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 336th, gives a security forces member a high five during a memorial ruck at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan, Dec. 21, 2016. During a deployment to Bahgram Airfield, Afghanistan, Spencer led an OSI team in counterintelligence investigations and forensics documentation after an attack by Taliban insurgents, resulting in positive identification of the suspect. (Courtesy photo)

