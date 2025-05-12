Bagram Impact Zone: AFOSI Special Agent’s shares battle-tested leadership

Special Agent Sade A. Spencer, now commander of the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 336th, gives a security forces member a high five during a memorial ruck at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan, Dec. 21, 2016. During a deployment to Bahgram Airfield, Afghanistan, Spencer led an OSI team in counterintelligence investigations and forensics documentation after an attack by Taliban insurgents, resulting in positive identification of the suspect. (Courtesy photo)
Bagram Impact Zone: AFOSI Special Agent shares battle-tested leadership
