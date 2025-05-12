Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bagram Impact Zone: AFOSI Special Agent’s shares battle-tested leadership [Image 2 of 3]

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Special Agent Sade A. Spencer, commander of the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 336th, tells her story of resilience and courage for an article at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 13, 2025. During a deployment, Spencer led an OSI team in counterintelligence investigations and forensics documentation during an attack by Taliban insurgents on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, in 2016, which led to positive identification of the suspect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 08:06
    Photo ID: 9032387
    VIRIN: 250313-F-TO650-1071
    Resolution: 3348x5032
    Size: 752 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
