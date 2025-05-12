Bagram Impact Zone: AFOSI Special Agent’s shares battle-tested leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Special Agent Sade A. Spencer, commander of the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 336th, tells her story of resilience and courage for an article at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 13, 2025. During a deployment, Spencer led an OSI team in counterintelligence investigations and forensics documentation during an attack by Taliban insurgents on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, in 2016, which led to positive identification of the suspect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)