Bagram Impact Zone: AFOSI Special Agent shares battle-tested leadership

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C – As she stood at the edge of Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, her eyes scanned a scene of devastation. An explosion had torn through the heart of the base Nov. 12, 2016, resulting in a brutal mass casualty incident that shocked the nation. What began as an ordinary morning became a defining moment in her life.



Special Agent Sade A. Spencer, now commander of the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 336th, was on her first deployment as a newly minted lieutenant and special agent. Although it wasn’t her first time in the Middle East, Bagram Airfield proved to be a different kind of beast.



The airfield, located about 30 miles north of Kabul, was surrounded by jagged mountain peaks to the north and barren stretches of desert to the south. The harsh environment mirrored the intensity of the operations taking place within the base. The muffled crack of gunfire and rumble of artillery in the distance constantly reminded troops that the war was never far away.



With summer heat and winter cold pushing everyone to their limits, Bagram became the backdrop for a leadership test that would shape Spencer’s career.



There, she faced the formidable challenge of leading a team of 18 special agents, each with varying backgrounds and skill levels. With a mix of active duty officers, enlisted personnel, civilians and reservists, Spencer knew she had to quickly connect with her team and understand each individual’s strengths and skills.



“It’s difficult to lead an AFOSI team,” Spencer said. “No two days were alike. Responsibilities could range from criminal investigations to emergency response or counterintelligence.”



The environment was high-pressure, Spencer said, with constant changes in priorities and the ever-present risk of conflict, which often led to personality clashes within the team. But she remained focused on building cohesion, knowing that success depended on unity.



“We had game nights every Friday, you know, mandatory fun,” Spencer said, chuckling at the memory. “Eventually, even security forces and contractors joined in. It became something that everyone looked forward to. In this environment, creating a sense of community was essential.”



Despite their preparation, the team’s best-laid plans were soon tested.



On that November morning, more than 100 military personnel were warming up for a routine run when a deafening explosion rocked the airfield. A Taliban insurgent detonated a suicide bomb vest, killing five coalition forces members and critically injuring 16 others.



In the midst of the chaos, Spencer quickly gathered her thoughts and drew on her Air Force training.



“As a leader, I played on people’s strengths to delegate tasks accordingly,” Spencer said.



Within moments, a Joint Law Enforcement Team was formed and Spencer took charge of the counterintelligence efforts.



Over the next month, Spencer’s team worked relentlessly to investigate the attack. They conducted 30 interviews with local national employees, carried out seven investigative searches, and processed more than 200 pieces of evidence. This painstaking work led to the identification of the attacker and his ties to the Taliban network responsible for the bombing.



She also led a human intelligence operation, utilizing covert informant meetings that resulted in 641 intelligence reports. These reports pinpointed 237 insurgents operating in the Northern Bagram Ground Defense Area, significantly enhancing security for more than 17,000 personnel on base and eliminating deadly threats posed by Taliban operatives.



The Department of the Air Force later recognized Spencer for her exceptional leadership and courage under pressure. She was awarded the Air and Space Force Achievement Medal in 2017, and the Air and Space Commendation Medal in 2024 for her service in Bagram.



Spencer’s recognition for her leadership in Afghanistan marked a defining moment in her career, but her path to that point was shaped by a much earlier passion and determination.



Her journey began far from the battlefield, in a small town where she grew up as the only daughter of hardworking tire manufacturing parents. Little did she know then that her future would lead her into the world of criminal investigation.



At 18, Spencer left home for college, unsure of the direction her life would take. Like many freshmen, she explored a variety of subjects, but it wasn’t until she enrolled in a criminal investigation class that her true calling was revealed.



“I got bit by the bug,” Spencer recalls. “After seeing how passionate and knowledgeable the professor was, I knew that I was going to become a special agent.”



In 2006, Spencer enlisted in the Air Force as a security forces specialist, seeking to gain experience in law enforcement. While it wasn’t her ideal role, she believed it would provide the necessary foundation for a future in criminal investigation.



During her time in security forces, she deployed twice to the Middle East and retrained as a Military Working Dog handler, working with explosive detection dogs. The bonds she formed with her security forces peers became lifelong friendships, and Spencer values those relationships deeply.



“It’s not easy to make friends in OSI,” Spencer said. “People hear the word special agent, and they get scared.”



Despite facing uncertainties after the transition, Spencer met her life partner while stationed in Colorado and started a family. A difficult period turned into a fulfilling new chapter in Spencer’s life as she looks forward to the future.



After her time in Afghanistan and Colorado, Spencer's journey continued in Washington, D.C., as she took command of OSI Detachment 336th at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. Here, she once again demonstrated her leadership in the face of another real-world crisis, culminating her lessons learned from Bagram.



On Jan. 29, 2025, a midair collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter occurred just west of the base, resulting in the one of the deadliest aircraft incidents on U.S. soil since 9/11. Spencer’s team took the lead in coordinating with multiple federal and military agencies to support the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation.



“I was impressed by Spencer's actions during the incredibly stressful plane crash incident,” said Nicolas J. Goodenbustamante, senior enlisted leader of AFOSI Detachment 336th. “Her tactical leadership style ensured that AFDW leadership teams and local and federal responding agencies had critical information to effectively aid the salvage operation.”



This not only contributed directly to national recovery and investigative efforts, but also provided families with a path toward closure.



Despite limited personnel and the emotional toll of the incident, Spencer’s calm, adaptive leadership and her team's resilience earned a commendation from Air Force leadership in the National Capital Region, solidifying her legacy as a leader who rise above in the most difficult of circumstances.



“Spencer’s leadership of the local OSI detachment is a testament to her tenacity and her ability to manage a crisis effectively,” said Goodenbustamante. “Her dedication and composure under pressure made a real difference to OSI’s overall response.”



From her early days as a driven college student, to the frontline of a devastating terrorist attack in Afghanistan, and now as a commander, Spencer’s journey is marked by resilience, courage and commitment to service. Her ability to lead through crises, whether in a war zone or at home station, exemplifies excellence throughout the Air Force and AFOSI.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2025 Date Posted: 05.13.2025 08:06 Story ID: 497774 Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bagram Impact Zone: AFOSI Special Agent shares battle-tested leadership, by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.