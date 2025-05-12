Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Fast-Rope Operations [Image 20 of 20]

    Nimitz Conducts Fast-Rope Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11 walk in formation across the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 11, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 03:47
    Photo ID: 9031968
    VIRIN: 250511-N-XK462-2047
    Resolution: 4481x2987
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Nimitz Conducts Fast-Rope Operations [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

