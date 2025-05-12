Nimitz Conducts Fast-Rope Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11 fast-rope out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 11, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)