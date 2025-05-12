The USS Curtis D. Wilbur Steams Near the USS Nimitz

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis D. Wilbur (DDG 54) steams near the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 12, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 03:47
|Photo ID:
|9031963
|VIRIN:
|250512-N-NX999-1002
|Resolution:
|3025x2017
|Size:
|942.65 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
