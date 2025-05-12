Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USS Curtis D. Wilbur Steams Near the USS Nimitz [Image 16 of 20]

    The USS Curtis D. Wilbur Steams Near the USS Nimitz

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Chad Hughes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis D. Wilbur (DDG 54) steams near the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 12, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 03:47
    Photo ID: 9031963
    VIRIN: 250512-N-NX999-1002
    Resolution: 3025x2017
    Size: 942.65 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, The USS Curtis D. Wilbur Steams Near the USS Nimitz [Image 20 of 20], by SN Chad Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

