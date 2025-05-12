Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators conduct Bambi Bucket training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, conducts Bambi Bucket training at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 2, 2025. The training prepares the AKARNG aviators to respond to resource requests from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection during the summer fire season. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 21:17
    Photo ID: 9031599
    VIRIN: 250502-Z-HY271-1317
    Resolution: 6450x4300
    Size: 15.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Army aviation
    Bambi Bucket
    UH-60L Black Hawk
    fire supression

