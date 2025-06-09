Alaska National Guard supports efforts to contain Interior fires

Photo By Alejandro Pena | An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to A Company,...... read more read more Photo By Alejandro Pena | An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, conducts Bambi Bucket training at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 2, 2025. The training prepares the AKARNG aviators to respond to resource requests from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection during the summer fire season. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña) see less | View Image Page

Alaska National Guard service members activated June 20 in support of local, state and federal efforts to contain fires threatening Alaska Interior communities.



Col. Christen Brewer, Alaska National Guard Joint Staff director of Military Support, said five Alaska Air National Guard firefighters of 176th Civil Engineer Squadron are responding to the Bear Creek Fire, and two Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk crews with 207th Aviation Troop Command are deploying to the Nelchina area fire.



“The Alaska National Guard is proud to support the Department of Forestry in protecting lives, property and natural resources,” Brewer said. “We operate in direct coordination with the Department of Forestry who lead fire management efforts. The Guard supplements with equipment, personnel and tactical support as needed. This longstanding relationship is built on trust, shared objectives and experience.”



The 176th CES firefighters deployed with a P18 firefighting tender, a command vehicle, and a side-by-side ATV. The P18, fielded in 1987, carries 2,000 gallons of water, and will be joined by a Kenai Fire Department and two Andersen Air Force Base engines at the fire.



“The Bear Creek Fire (#237) is burning 2.5 miles west of mile 262 Parks Highway,” reads a June 19 report from the Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection. “The Fire is in a full suppression area, is currently estimated at 30 acres and actively burning in continuous black spruce. Dog teams, multiple cabins and structures are within three miles of the fire.”



The two 207th ATC Black Hawks will deploy Bambi buckets to dispense hundreds of gallons of water over the Nelchina Glacier Fire.



“The Nelchina Glacier Fire (#226), previously listed as the Mile Marker 128 Glenn Highway Fire, four miles southeast of Eureka Roadhouse, continued to show moderate growth over the past 24 hours,” reads a June 20 Forestry report. “The fire burning in black spruce and tundra has consumed roughly 120 acres but has grown very little overnight. Today, two wildland fire engine crews from the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Kenny Lake Volunteer Fire Department will be aided with the support of a type 3 water dropping helicopter from Palmer as they work to secure the fire line and increase containment.”



Brewer said the deployment of Alaska National Guard crews follows consistent training efforts and integration with partner agencies.

“The Alaska National Guard brings critical resources, deep commitment, and a shared goal – to protect our people, land and way of life,” she said. “Our Guardsmen are specially trained in wildland fire support operations. The training provided by the Division of Forestry ensures interoperability and safe, effective coordination with forestry personnel.



“Our mission with DOF and the State Emergency Operations Center reflects our dual mission: defending the nation and supporting our state in times in need,” Brewer continued. “Our mission is personal. We serve and protect the communities where we live.”



For up-to-date information on wildfires check your borough web site and the DOF site at akfireinfo.com.