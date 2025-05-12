Alaska Army National Guard aviators conduct Bambi Bucket training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct Bambi Bucket training at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 2, 2025. The training prepares the AKARNG aviators to respond to resource requests from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection during the summer fire season. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)