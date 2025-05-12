Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Army National Guard helicopters [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alaska Army National Guard helicopters

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, and a CH-47F Chinook helicopter with Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct flight operations at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 2, 2025. The AKARNG’s aviators consistently hone their skills to maintain operational readiness and are postured to support domestic operations that include homeland security and defense. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 21:17
    Photo ID: 9031600
    VIRIN: 250502-Z-HY271-1279
    Resolution: 6594x4121
    Size: 12.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard helicopters [Image 3 of 3], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators conduct Bambi Bucket training
    Alaska Army National Guard aviators conduct Bambi Bucket training
    Alaska Army National Guard helicopters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army aviation
    CH-47F Chinook
    UH-60L Black Hawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download