Alaska Army National Guard helicopters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, and a CH-47F Chinook helicopter with Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct flight operations at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 2, 2025. The AKARNG’s aviators consistently hone their skills to maintain operational readiness and are postured to support domestic operations that include homeland security and defense. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)