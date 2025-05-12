CFAS Sailor Awarded NAM for Lifesaving Efforts

From left, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Security Operations Officer Senior Chief Master-at-Arms William Harville, CFAS Installation Security Officer Lt. Josef Helmandollar, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Guillermo Gutierrez, CFAS Commander Capt. Michael Fontaine, and CFAS Commander Master Chief Alan Benavidez pose for a photo after presenting a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Gutierrez for reviving an infant during Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day in Sasebo, Japan, April 7, 2025. For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (Courtesy photo)
"In omnia paratus": CFAS Sailor saves a life
