“In omnia paratus”: CFAS Sailor saves a life

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber

SASEBO, Japan (May 6, 2025)—Crises can happen at any time, as one Sasebo-based Sailor learned recently. While no one can plan for the unexpected, they can be prepared for it. Because of this, the U.S. Navy focuses intensely on training Sailors for any situation. The service prides itself on the motto “always ready,” a slogan recited ad nauseam in basic training. After months of chanting the phrase while learning skills such as CPR, firefighting, and basic lifesaving skills, the sentiment eventually becomes second nature.

During their time in service, Sailors train to prepare for situations like shipboard fires, lethal injuries, flooding, and other emergencies they may encounter. Fortunately, some Sailors never use these skills in real-world scenarios. Others may put their skills to the test once or twice in their careers. Though, a few find themselves in scenarios where life-saving skills are desperately needed.

“It seemed like a normal day,” recalled Master-at-Arms 1st Class Guillermo Gutierrez, assigned to the security department at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS). “Until there was a member from [another ship] who had screamed for help.”

However, this was anything but a normal day. CFAS was in the midst of hosting its annual Fleet Friendship Day, an open-base event celebrating the friendship and partnership between the U.S. Navy, Japanese Self-Defense Force (JSDF), and the local Japanese community. Festivalgoers were busy touring ships, enjoying live music, and sampling different food when the unthinkable happened.

“I saw a mother holding her child limp in her arms,” Gutierrez said. “I reacted and assisted as best as I could.”

He began to perform CPR on the infant, monitoring the child’s condition until emergency medical services (EMS) arrived on scene. After a few moments, the child responded to the life-saving measures. Shortly after, EMS and the fire department arrived and took charge of the situation. The child made a full recovery.

“That’s what I’m here for,” Gutierrez said. “That’s what we’re all here for, and I’m just glad that I was able to assist.”

CFAS Commander Capt. Michael Fontaine awarded Gutierrez a Navy Achievement Medal (NAM) for his efforts. Despite his accolade, Gutierrez remained humble and stressed the incredible teamwork involved in the entire ordeal. Master-at-Arms 1st Class Chantese Moore, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), was the one who recognized the situation and initially called out for help. The CFAS security, EMS, and fire department all responded effectively and efficiently. The entire scenario was a textbook example of the base’s first responders working together as a team.

“We’re always ready,” said Gutierrez. “Not only in the operational aspect, but every Sailor in the military. I do think the military trains us to be ready for all those things, and it’s not a rate-specific mindset to always be willing to help.”

Gutierrez mentioned this was not the first time he had to perform life-saving measures while in the military. He has had to use his training on several occasions. One such instance was with his own son.

“One day he seized up and was turning blue,” he said. “I just did what I thought I should know how to do until help arrived.”

Since he was home alone with his son, he was the resuscitator, 911 caller, and father all at once. Many may have panicked, but Gutierrez’s devotion to preparedness overshadowed his fear. Thanks to his quick actions, his son survived.

"I'm extremely proud of MA1 Gutierrez and his actions,” said CFAS Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez. “It speaks to the exceptional caliber of Sailors we have at CFAS: everyday heroes who exemplify courage and dedication.”

The training Gutierrez received in the Navy and his continued dedication to learn and perfect that training has now saved multiple lives—including those of his own and others’ children. His story also reflects CFAS’ unofficial motto “in omnia paratus,” which translates to “ready for anything.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2025 Date Posted: 05.12.2025 19:56 Story ID: 497754 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 156 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “In omnia paratus”: CFAS Sailor saves a life, by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.