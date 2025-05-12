Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Sailor Awarded NAM for Lifesaving Efforts [Image 2 of 4]

    CFAS Sailor Awarded NAM for Lifesaving Efforts

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), awards Master-at-Arms 1st Class Guillermo Gutierrez a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for reviving an infant during Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day in Sasebo, Japan, April 7, 2025. For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (Courtesy photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    “In omnia paratus”: CFAS Sailor saves a life

    security
    japan
    sasebo
    cfas
    preparedness
    master-at-arms

