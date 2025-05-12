CFAS Sailor Awarded NAM for Lifesaving Efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), awards Master-at-Arms 1st Class Guillermo Gutierrez a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for reviving an infant during Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day in Sasebo, Japan, April 7, 2025. For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (Courtesy photo)