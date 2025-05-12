CFAS Sailor Awarded NAM for Lifesaving Efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Guillermo Gutierrez, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security department, poses for a portrait in Sasebo, Japan, April 22, 2025. Guillermo was recently awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for reviving an infant during Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day on April 5, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)