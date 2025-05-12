Master-at-Arms 1st Class Guillermo Gutierrez, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security department, poses for a portrait in Sasebo, Japan, April 22, 2025. Guillermo was recently awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for reviving an infant during Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day on April 5, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 19:55
|Photo ID:
|9031476
|VIRIN:
|250422-N-KW679-1011
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Sailor Awarded NAM for Lifesaving Efforts [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“In omnia paratus”: CFAS Sailor saves a life
No keywords found.