    CFAS Sailor Awarded NAM for Lifesaving Efforts [Image 1 of 4]

    CFAS Sailor Awarded NAM for Lifesaving Efforts

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Guillermo Gutierrez, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security department, poses for a portrait in Sasebo, Japan, April 22, 2025. Guillermo was recently awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for reviving an infant during Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day on April 5, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    “In omnia paratus”: CFAS Sailor saves a life

