Mental Health Break

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Casey McDonald, 126th Maintenance Squadron, tries to toss a bean bag in to the basket while wearing drunk goggles at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 4, 2025. The 126th Air Refueling Wing Helping Agencies hosted Mental Health Nature Walk and Activity fair the afternoon of Sunday's drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)