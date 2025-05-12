Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Break [Image 2 of 5]

    Mental Health Break

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Louann Kahrhoff 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison tries to make a basket while tossing a bean bag at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 4, 2025. The 126th Air Refueling Wing Helping Agencies hosted Mental Health Nature Walk and Activity fair the afternoon of Sunday's drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Louann Kahrhoff)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Break [Image 5 of 5], by Lt. Col. Louann Kahrhoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

