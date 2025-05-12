Mental Health Break

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison tries to make a basket while tossing a bean bag at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 4, 2025. The 126th Air Refueling Wing Helping Agencies hosted Mental Health Nature Walk and Activity fair the afternoon of Sunday's drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Louann Kahrhoff)